Madonna’s kids look like their fathers

This article was last updated on September 16, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

We never really paid attention to the fact that Madonna's two children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 23, look so much like their fathers and have so little in common with her. Fortunately, Lourdes's tall Cuban father, Carlos Leon, makes up for her short mom's height difference. (It's good for her modelling career, of course.) Rocco has been living in London with his father, the filmmaker Guy Ritchie, for the past several years, out of an evident sense of identification with the man. Rocco has always had a keen eye for style, and he's just discovered a talent for painting. In this shot, Rocco and Lourdes can be seen sitting in the first row, third from the right, in anticipation of seeing Madonna at the Tom Ford fashion show in New York.

Image Source: Backgrid-USA

