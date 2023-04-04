This article was last updated on April 4, 2023

Lori Loughlin wants a new start

Lori Loughlin is seeking forgiveness as she prepares to share her perspective on the college admission bribery scandal, which resulted in her serving a two-month prison sentence nearly three years ago.

She is currently focused on rebuilding her career and is working on an autobiography that will delve into various aspects of her personal life, such as her previous marriage, behind-the-scenes stories from her time on Full House, and her legal woes.

Having paid the consequences for her actions and left the scandal in the past, Lori is enthusiastic about returning to acting and hopes that her book will help revitalize her career.

