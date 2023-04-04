This article was last updated on April 4, 2023

Canada Express Entry invitations went to PNP candidates

In 2022, out of the total 37,315 invitations to apply (ITAs) issued by Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), 19,160 went to Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) candidates, accounting for 51% of the total ITAs issued.

Enhanced PNP nominations were also analyzed by IRCC, indicating the number of ITAs by province and the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score ranges. In terms of the CRS score, most Express Entry candidates received an ITA if they had a score between 491-600, whereas the remaining 19,160 candidates with CRS scores higher than 600 were Express Entry candidates with an enhanced provincial nomination.

After PNP, the highest number of candidates were invited from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), with no candidates invited from the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) in 2022. The number, and type, of ITAs issued in 2022 varied by the province of intended destination, with Ontario being the leading destination, followed by British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba. IRCC aims to admit over 105,000 new permanent residents under the PNP in 2023 and up to 117,500 by per year by 2025, with Ontario having the highest target of over 18,000 by 2025.

