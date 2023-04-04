This article was last updated on April 4, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Dutch train accident claims one life in Voorschoten

A train accident occurred in Voorschoten, South Holland during the night from Monday to Tuesday, involving a passenger train and a construction crane on the track. Sadly, one person lost their life, and nineteen others sustained severe injuries and were taken to the hospital. Emergency services evacuated the injured persons from the trains, and around twenty others with minor injuries were treated on-site.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident, with the police, the Public Prosecution Service, and the Dutch Safety Board conducting separate inquiries. The collision caused the front two trainsets to end up in a meadow, while the third trainset was slanted on the track, and a fire broke out in the rear part of the train, which has since been extinguished. The accident led to the closure of Leiden Central Station, with repair work set to take several days, and no trains will be running between Leiden and The Hague.

The incident has been described as “incredibly tragic” by Nadine Stemerdink, the mayor of the municipality of Voorschoten, and a “black day for the Dutch railway” by John Voppen, the topman of ProRail.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.