This article was last updated on April 5, 2023

Expensive feed and bird flu raise egg prices

Egg prices worldwide have reached historic highs due to expensive chicken feed and a shortage of eggs caused by bird flu. The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reports that in the European Union, egg prices have risen by over 30% in a year, while in the United States, the increase has been as high as 55%. In the Netherlands, egg prices have increased by about 26% in the past year, whereas in the Czech Republic, they have almost doubled. Statistics Netherlands has compared the price level of February 2023 to that of February 2022.

The Netherlands is a major exporter of eggs, with exports exceeding imports. In 2022, Dutch egg exports were worth almost 1.5 billion euros, and Germany was the largest importer of Dutch eggs, accounting for over 700 million euros in value.

Statistics Netherlands also reports that all groceries have become more expensive, with an average increase of over 18%.

