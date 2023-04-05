This article was last updated on April 5, 2023

UK border controls should ensure smoother trade

In an effort to facilitate trade and prevent the spread of animal diseases, the UK government has implemented new border controls that apply to both EU countries and other parts of the world.

These rules aim to reduce delays by minimizing physical checks and conducting some checks outside of ports. Additionally, measures will be taken to combat illicit trade, including the introduction of new control rules for direct trade between Great Britain and Ireland.

