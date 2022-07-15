Dutch to train Ukrainian troops

This article was last updated on July 15, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Dutch will provide military training for Ukrainian troops in the UK.

According to Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, the Netherlands would assist the United Kingdom in the “large-scale” training of the Ukrainian military. Units from the Royal Netherlands Army and Marine Corps are expected to arrive at the end of August.

The United Kingdom and other countries hope to train a total of around 10,000 soldiers. This is a three-week refresher course.

Before the delivery of the armoured howitzers, Dutch and German forces had already given Ukrainian soldiers instruction in how to use the weapons.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.