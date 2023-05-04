Prince Harry Owes Oprah a Big Favor!

This article was last updated on May 4, 2023

Good Neighbors

Prince Harry may have said goodbye to his royal life, but there are some perks that come with having famous and wealthy neighbors. Oprah Winfrey, the media mogul and the Duke of Sussex’s Montecito neighbor, apparently offered him her private jet to travel to London for his father’s coronation.

Back to London

After stepping down from their senior royal positions, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California and have started building their new life there. Although they have embraced their new home, they would not miss the special occasion of Prince Charles’ coronation for anything in the world. However, it appears that the Duke of Sussex was having trouble finding commercial flights to fit his schedule.

Private Jet Ride

According to an insider, Oprah came to Harry’s rescue and offered him a ride on her private jet. This generous offer will allow the Prince to leave and return promptly, fitting perfectly to his hectic schedule. The insider said that Harry would leave just in time to make the coronation and return hours after his father becomes the king to celebrate his son’s birthday. The entire trip, including travel time, is expected to be under 72 hours.

Good Friends

This is not the first time Oprah has come to the Duke of Sussex’s aid. The famous talk-show host and philanthropist was one of the first friends Meghan Markle made after moving to the UK. She quickly became a mentor, confidante, and friend to the American actress. After the couple announced their intention of stepping down as senior royals, Oprah stood up for them and publicly supported their decision.

