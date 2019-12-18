Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff returns after a 40-day long schedule in Serbia

Tiger Shroff has cemented his place as one of the most successful actors and the Youngest Action Star with films like Baaghi franchise and his most recent outing War, which became a blockbuster hit as well.
An absolute sentimental Tiger shares on his Instagram, "Looking back at something special…and glad came out of those 40 days in one piece #baaghi3"
The star was spotted today at the international airport today after returning from his shoot for the third installment of the Baaghi franchise in Serbia.
This time, Tiger is joined by his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The pair will reunite after three years. Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is expected to be released in 2020
