Rangoli Chandel calls Gully Boy a copied film after it gets out of the OSCAR race

India cheered when Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles was selected as India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2020. The film, which also introduced to us Siddhant Chaturvedi, minted good money and was loved by the audience and the critics alike.

However, the film is now out of the race, and all we can do is to celebrate how far it went. The one person, who wasn't really pleased with Gully Boy's achievement was Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, and has now slammed the film for being a 'copy' of a Hollywood flick. 'This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai, it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film," she wrote.

This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai, it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film ? pic.twitter.com/vSVeVHVaUB

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 17, 2019

Gully Boy's similarities with 8 Mile have been spoken and written about in the past. However, until you're living under the rocks, you do know about Rangoli's past digs at Alia, who she refers to as a part of the nepotism gang! She went on a Twitter rant after Gully Boy won big at the recently held Star Screen Awards too.

We wonder how the Gully Boy gang would respond to this!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results