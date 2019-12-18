Arjun Kapoor shares a throwback picture from a wedding with Anil Kapoor and it will leave you shook!

Arjun Kapoor is pretty active on social media and is known to share throwback images from his childhood and ‘FUBU’ days. Just today, he took to his Instagram to share a picture from a wedding that he attended along with his family and the picture will surprise you!

He posted the picture with Anil Kapoor, from his Majnu Bhai days, along with his cousins, Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah with the caption, “Majnu Bhai & his 3 musketeers !!! @anilskapoor @akshaymarwah22 @mohitmarwah #throwbacktuesday #delhishaadiseason #fashionkajalwa????”

This picture will make you think that the old and new Arjun Kapoor are two different people!

Majnu Bhai & his 3 musketeers !!! @anilskapoor @akshaymarwah22 @mohitmarwah #throwbacktuesday #delhishaadiseason #fashionkajalwa????

He is currently gearing up for his untitled next with Rakul Preet Singh.

