Video: Hrithik Roshan grants This wish by Deepika Padukone!

Hrithik Roshan is not just winning the hearts of the audience but also, of the leading ladies of tinsel town. Earlier, various actresses expressed their awe over Hrithik’s character Kabir acing the performance and now, Bollywood’s leading lady, Deepika Padukone has gotten her wish granted which surely has gotten the world go jealous and aww at the same time!

At a recent party, the hottest property of the town and Asia’s sexiest man Hrithik Roshan can be seen feeding some ‘death by chocolate’ to Deepika Padukone who seems to be in complete awe of the superstar fulfilling her wish. Looking at the two who look like a treat to sore eyes together, we are all just going gaga over their sizzling chemistry and adorable video which is doing all the rounds across the internet.

Well looking at these two superstars, we are totally rooting for them. More so, it is a delight for both Hrithik and Deepika fans who wanted to see them together.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had taken to her social media handle and tweeted, “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House! ????Just Saying…”

The year 2019 has been extremely successful for Hrithik who had Super 30 and War minting big at the box office as receiving massive appreciation from all across. While Super 30 was a story of the triumph of the spirit where he played Anand Kumar on-screens, agent Kabir soon became a heartthrob with his exceptional attitude and looks. Hrithik is not just the game-changer with his back to back success but also, the year 2019 belongs to him for all the right reasons!

