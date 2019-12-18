Post Malone, BTS, Sam Hunt, Alanis Morissette along with Jagged Little Pill to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

It's happening. The decade is about to end and we are set to welcome 2020. The annual New Year's affair takes place in multiple cities in the United States. But, the major event happens at Times Square that is live telecasted. On Tuesday, Dick Clark Productions announced their lineup which includes Post Malone who will headline the event.
Country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette along with the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill will also perform at the event. It will air live from Times Square on ABC on December 31.
ALSO READ: Halsey reveals her album Manic track list and it includes collaborations with Alanis Morissette and BTS’ Suga
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply