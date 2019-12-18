Raazi missed out on the national award because the makers didn’t include this scene, reveals author

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2018 and is based on a novel written by Harinder Sikka. The story revolves around a girl named Sehmat hailing from Kashmir, who married a Pakistani officer to spy for India. The novel is based on a true event from the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and is simultaneously shooting for Brahmastra.
