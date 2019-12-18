Riteish Deshmukh thought he will Never get work after his debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam

Riteish Deshmukh who has been a part of the film industry for more than 15 years says he is a secure person and that reflects in his body of work and the roles he chooses. The actor who is late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son made his acting debut in Bollywood film Tujhe Meri Kasam that released in 2003. The film also featured Genelia D’Souza and the two actors later went on to marry each other.
In an interview, Riteish Deshmukh said that he never thought he will get a film after his debut film. However, that was clearly not the case as he kept getting offers. He said that some worked well, while some failed to create an impact. Riteish further said that every actor has a journey of giving hits and flops.
Also Read: “I’m always in the mood for you”- Genelia D’Souza writes the sweetest birthday wish for Riteish Deshmukh
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply