Rani Mukerji says she can be easily manipulated by her daughter Adira

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mardaani 2 and the film has left a huge impact on the audience with her gripping performance yet again as Shivani Shivaji Roy. The bad-ass cop is a bowl of mush when it comes to her daughter, Adira. She is one of the very few actresses who keep her life under wraps and as she turned up as a guest on Neha Dhupia’s show, No Filter Neha, she revealed a few details about her love for Adira.
Mardaani 2 has made quite an impact on the audience and Rani Mukerji will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.
