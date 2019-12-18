Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is different from Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, says the web series’ director

It was announced a while ago that the Bol Bachchan duo Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan will be reuniting as producer and actor for The Big Bull. The film will revolve around the ups and downs of the financial state of the country, set in the 90s. A series similar to the subject is also in works with Hansal Mehta as the director.
The Big Bull also stars Nikita Dutta who will be seen playing Abhishek Bachchan’s love interest.
Also Read: The Big Bull: Nikita Dutta to play Abhishek Bachchan’s love interest
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply