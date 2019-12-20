Video: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur party with team Malang and how!

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have seemed to be making all the right buzz in B-Town. Ever since their announcement for the release, the fans are nothing but excited to see the fresh pairing of the duo and last night was proof how good they look together. The couple was last seen together on a Thursday night outside Anil Kapoor's residence looking absolutely adorable and blissful with each other.
Disha is seen wearing a regal blue dress with black boots and loose curls, looking euphoric. On the other end, Aditiya Roy Kapur was seen in a black casual t-shirt and blue jeans nailing the classic look! Disha took to her Instagram to share a boomerang from the night and they are seen goofing around. Take a look at it.
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 19, 2019 at 9:36pm PST
Thank you @anilskapoor for hosting such a lovely dinner #teammalang❤️
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 20, 2019 at 1:20am PST
