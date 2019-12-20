Sara Ali Khan wishes Taimur Ali Khan on his birthday with the cutest pictures!

Sara Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are hands down the cutest duo when it comes to being goofballs. Sara Ali Khan absolutely adores the kid and it shows in the pictures that she posted on his big days. Taimur has become the favourite baby of the nation ever since his first picture came out and to date, he manages to steal all the attention whenever he is out and about.

Sara Ali Khan’s fondness for the kid shows in the pictures that she has shared and we’re not getting over them anytime soon. Little Taimur turns 3 years old today and he is just getting cuter by the minute! Sara posted pictures with the caption, Happiest birthday little Tim Tim ???????????????????????????????????? #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy”. Take a look at them.

Taimur is celebrating his birthday with a Christmas themed party and he surely looked like he was having a ball.

