Sara Ali Khan wishes Taimur Ali Khan on his birthday with the cutest pictures!

Sara Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are hands down the cutest duo when it comes to being goofballs. Sara Ali Khan absolutely adores the kid and it shows in the pictures that she posted on his big days. Taimur has become the favourite baby of the nation ever since his first picture came out and to date, he manages to steal all the attention whenever he is out and about.
Happiest birthday little Tim Tim ???????????????????????????????????? #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy
A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 19, 2019 at 6:26pm PST
Taimur is celebrating his birthday with a Christmas themed party and he surely looked like he was having a ball.
