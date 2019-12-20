Twinkle Khanna alters the iconic Superman line to praise mother Dimple Kapadia’s performance in Tenet

The trailer of Christopher Nolan's highly awaited film Tenet was released on Thursday. What makes the film even more special for the Indian audience is the presence of Indian actress Dimple Kapadia.

Author Twinkle Khanna has lauded her mother Dimple Kapadia for her performance in the film. She took up to Twitter wherein she had retweeted the film's trailer which, has been released today, and wrote, “’Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It's a plane! It's Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet”

‘Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It's a plane! It's Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet https://t.co/vgAql2Y5L9

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 20, 2019

The two minutes and 10 seconds long trailer of the film has been viewed more than ten lakh times and has been liked by more than 45,000 people already. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Tenet is being filmed across seven countries. And it will be filmed as per Nolan’s preference using IMAX and 70mm film. It will be an action-packed film. Warner Bros. will release Tenet in theaters on July 17, 2020.

