Flashback Friday: Kajol Devgn reading a book on the sets is every book lover ever!

Kajol Devgn has always been an avid reader and has expressed her love for reading whenever she can. Taking her love for reading to another level, she manages to read even between shots! Truly, she is one of the most avid readers in the industry.

Posting a picture from the sets, she captioned it, “Don't judge a book by it's cover ???? #ThrowbackThursday #InBetweenShoot #Solace #Books”. Dressed in a casual white shirt and blue jeans with a pink scarf tied around her hair, Kajol looks totally engrossed in reading the book at hand.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:02am PST

She will next be seen in Tribhanga directed by Renuka Shahane.

