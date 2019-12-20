Video: Sara Ali Khan takes her ‘knock-knock’ jokes to another level with Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan is multi-talented and her set of knock-knock jokes and ‘Sara Ki Shayri’ are proof of that. She is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and is having quite the time of her life on sets. While she heads to the sets, she makes sure to keep herself entertained along with her co-star, Varun Dhawan.

In a recent Instagram story, Sara Ali Khan, while heading to the shoot cracked another knock-knock joke and this time, Varun Dhawan was on the receiving end. With one of the most unamused reaction, we love how Varun still managed to get through the joke while Sara couldn’t help but be in fits of laughter.

Watch the video right here.

Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

