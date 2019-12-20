Flower Power: Deepika Padukone looks like a goddess in this Anamika Khanna outfit

Deepika Padukone has started promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak, where she will be portraying the role of an acid attack survivor. The actress’ performance has been garnering a lot of appreciation and love from around the country. As expected, Deepika Padukone and Shaleena Nathani have managed to take her fashion game up by several notches.

In her latest look, Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a monofloral print pant and top with a long jacket by Anamika Khanna. Keeping it simple with her accessories, she opted for emerald studs and a few diamond rings and left her hair in a low ponytail. Keeping her makeup on the tones of blush, Deepika Padukone has managed to steal our hearts yet again with her looks.

Take a look at it.

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

