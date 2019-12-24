Approx. 20% business of Dabangg 3 affected by anti-CAA protests across the country

You may not buy this explanation. But trade experts feel Dabangg 3 has shown lower box office collections because of the current students’ agitation across the nation. Experts feel, since Salman Khan’s viewership-demography consists largely of the youth and since the youth of the nation are taken up with other issues the collections of Dabangg 3 have suffered.
Trade analyst Atul Mohan opines, “The CAA unrest has affected the movie for sure. In numbers the losses would be in the range of 25-30%. If things don't calm down soon, then it would be bad for the film. But at the same time if we look into economics, the film has booked table profit for all concerned, thanks to ancillary sales. The movie was already in plus before release.”
Also Read: Dabangg 3 gets fewer screens than the first two Dabangg films
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply