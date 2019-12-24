Dabangg 3: Salman Khan says Chulbul Pandey will be the most hated guy in real life

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 released on Friday. While the critics review has been average, the audience seems to be enjoying the film as it opened to double digits at the box office. In an interview with a media website, Salman Khan spoke about his character Chulbul Pandey.
Salman Khan said that there are some characters that look really good onscreen but if Chulbul Pandey existed in real life he would be an obnoxious guy and will be the most hated guy. He further said that such a character, who is a perfect husband, is corrupt and does wrong things for the right reasons looks good on screen but in real life, you won’t like such a personality.
Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Dimple Kapadia, Pramod Khanna, Kiccha Sudeep among others.
