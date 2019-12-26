Gauri Khan shares AbRam Khan’s photoshoot pictures and the 6-year-old’s swag is unmissable

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's youngest child AbRam Khan has sure cracked the code to appear confident on camera. Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of the 6-year-old from his photoshoot. The little one oozed out confidence as he posed for the cameras wearing a graphic t-shirt, a black jacket, and joggers.

Sharing pictures from the photoshoot, Gauri Khan wrote, "Guessing he loves the camera !!!

While Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan occasionally share pictures of their kids, AbRam is not always clicked by the paparazzi as well. He was recently spotted with father Shah Rukh as the two walked out of AbRam's school after his performance at the school annual day celebrations. AbRam looked super adorable in a blue shirt and white pants and had performed an act at his school's annual function. His dance performance at the function is now doing rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri's other two kids, Aryan and Suhana are busy finishing college in America.

