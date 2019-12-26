Deepika Padukone shares a special unit from Chhapaak titled Ab Ladna Hai

Deepika Padukone is all set for her upcoming release Chhapaak, now the actress has shared the special unit from the film which will definitely move you to take a step ahead for a change.
The unit will make you believe in 'One Can Bring a Change' and will definitely create a huge impact in the society. Deepika Padukone took to her social media and shared the unit with the caption, "Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai…Badalna hai… #AbLadnaHai."
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.
ALSO READ: Christmas 2019: Ranveer Singh gives a sweet kiss to Deepika Padukone in these lovey-dovey photos
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply