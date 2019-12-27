John Abraham to star in Rohit Dhawan directed remake of Vedalam, to be produced by Bhushan Kumar

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Varun Dhawan would soon be seen in brother Rohit Dhawan’s next venture. However, responding to the rumours, Varun clarified that he is not part of Rohit’s next. Now we hear that the Satyameva Jayate actor John Abraham has been roped in for Rohit's next. If that wasn’t all, our source also sheds some light on the venture claiming that it will be a remake of the Ajit starrer Vedalam, and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.
As for the film, the Hindi remake of Vedalam is yet to be titled. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is expected to go on floors mid-2020.
