T-Series & Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur to release on April 24, 2020

Anurag Basu's next has intrigued everyone with an eclectic ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in Association With Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu & Krishan Kumar. Directed by Anurag Basu the film is set to release on 24th April 2020.
