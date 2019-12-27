Salman Khan Offered Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty’s Hum Paanch?

Notwithstanding the underperformance of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan still remains one of the most bankable stars today. Any filmmaker in today’s times would do anything to work with him and get him in his/her project as a leading actor. No wonder then that he continues to be offered some biggies backed by reputed filmmakers.

One such film that he has got recently is something that can be make for breaking news. It’s a film that’ll be directed by Farah Khan and produced by Rohit Shetty. A source reveals, “Everyone is aware that Farah Khan was to direct the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 flick Satte Pe Satta and that it’ll be produced by Rohit Shetty. Sadly, they failed to secure the rights of this classic film. Hence, they decided to tweak the story. They added lot of novel elements so that their project doesn’t seem a copy of the original. Satte Pe Satta was a story of seven brothers. Farah-Rohit’s script is changed to that of five brothers. Salman Khan obviously is offered the part of the eldest brother. The script is untitled but then David Dhawan suggested Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty to name the film Hum Paanch. They instantly liked it.”

The source continues, “The script is kept guarded but it’s been said that it has tons of entertainment. And that’s obvious since two of the biggest filmmakers, known for masala fares, are associated with the project. And if a superstar like Salman Khan accepts the film, then there’s nothing like it!”

Salman Khan is currently working steadily on his 2020 Eid release, Radhe. He’s then expected to start work on Kick 2.

