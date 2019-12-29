Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share picturesque moments from snowy Switzerland ahead of New Year

Bollywood celebrities have wrapped up their respective work and taken off to various locations to ring in New Year. Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have jetted off to Switzerland and have shared pictures from their Swiss vacation.

Virat Kohli captioned the two photos of them with happy-face and Christmas emojis. In the pictures, they are striking a pose at a snowy mountain and it seems like they went skiing. Anushka is seen dressed in an orange tracksuit, snow boots and sunglasses whereas Virat is wearing a dark green tracksuit.

Sharing some photos on her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, "Days like these."

The power couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 11. Anushka has been accompanying Virat during his matches and tournaments. The actress is yet to announce her next film post Zero.

