Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share picturesque moments from snowy Switzerland ahead of New Year

Bollywood celebrities have wrapped up their respective work and taken off to various locations to ring in New Year. Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have jetted off to Switzerland and have shared pictures from their Swiss vacation.
Sharing some photos on her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, "Days like these."
The power couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 11. Anushka has been accompanying Virat during his matches and tournaments. The actress is yet to announce her next film post Zero.
