Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor run into Varun Dhawan during Swiss vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and family are currently holidaying in Switzerland. We've already seen many photos of them with little Taimur Ali Khan. Now, the Kapoor sisters bumped into Varun Dhawan.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma Kapoor shared a photo and wrote, “See who we met!” The three of them are dressed in ski-wear while striking a pose at Gstaad.

View this post on Instagram

See who we met ! ⛷???? @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 28, 2019 at 5:27am PST

Varun, though didn't post a photo with the Kapoors, but shared vacation pictures and wrote, “What’s up dawg.”

View this post on Instagram

What up dawg ☃️????

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 28, 2019 at 5:57am PST

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has many projects in 2020 including Street Dancer 3D, Coolie No 1, Arun Khetarpal biopic with Sriram Raghavan, Shashank Khaitan's Mr. Lele.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor pose as they go sledding in Switzerland!

