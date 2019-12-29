Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor run into Varun Dhawan during Swiss vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and family are currently holidaying in Switzerland. We've already seen many photos of them with little Taimur Ali Khan. Now, the Kapoor sisters bumped into Varun Dhawan.
See who we met ! ⛷???? @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays
Varun, though didn't post a photo with the Kapoors, but shared vacation pictures and wrote, “What’s up dawg.”
On the work front, Varun Dhawan has many projects in 2020 including Street Dancer 3D, Coolie No 1, Arun Khetarpal biopic with Sriram Raghavan, Shashank Khaitan's Mr. Lele.
