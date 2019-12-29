30 Years Of Maine Pyar Kiya: Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia recreate Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s iconic scene

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani made his Bollywood debut this year with Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The actor is working on his second project. Meanwhile, he recreated some of the memorable moments of Maine Pyar Kiya, celebrating 30 years of the film along with his Nikamma co-star Shirley Setia.
An ode to keep the legacy going! Stay tuned for something special guys! Celebrating #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya as a #Nikamma #thankgoditssunday @shirleysetia @theshilpashetty @sabbir24x7 @sonypicturesin @beingsalmankhan @bhagyashree.online
On the work front, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia starrer Nikamma is helmed by Sabbir Khan and is slated for 2020 release.
Don't kill me I had to try ????????♂????????♂ They taught us real friendship @beingsalmankhan @bhagyashree.online Who can forget this iconic scene from this timeless movie! Come be a part of the celebration of #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya. Send me your versions of this scene and I’ll share the best ones. #Nikamma @shirleysetia @theshilpashetty @sabbir24x7 @skfilmsofficial @sonypicturesin @rajshrifilms @mohnish_bahl @bhagyashree.online #tiktok #india #bollywood
The Original "How you doin ????" This movie holds a special place in my heart and I am humbled to be able to pay a small tribute to it. Spread the love by making your own versions of scenes from #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya with #Nikamma @shirleysetia @theshilpashetty @sabbir24x7 @sonypicturesin @beingsalmankhan @rajshrifilms @skfilmsofficial @bhagyashree.online
