Sara Ali Khan’s poem for momma Amrita Singh is going you make you all warm and fuzzy

Sara Ali Khan’s love for shayri is not unknown since most of her Instagram posts consist of some very entertaining couplets and shayris. While she keeps her rhyme game strong in most of her poems, her latest poem for mother Amrita Singh is the cutest thing you will come across today! The mother-daughter duo’s bond has been the best and the way they love and support each other is quite an inspiration for others.

Sara Ali Khan’s looks resemble Amrita Singh’s to a great extent. There have also been talks of Sara being called Amrita’s carbon copy from her initial Bollywood days. From helping Sara pick the perfect outfit for Saif’s wedding to being a constant, Amrita Singh has proved exactly what a modern mother should be like. Take a look at the pictures that Sara shared on her Instagram.

Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? ???? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection ????‍????❤️???? And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention ???????????????? My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension????????‍♀️???????? She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention ????????‍♀️????‍♂️ Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension ????‍♀️???????? With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. ???? ???? ???? #amritakibeti #sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1

Sara Ali Khan, on the professional front, will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

