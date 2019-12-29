Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan puts contestants to shame as he cleans the utensils and bathroom left unclean in the house

Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes featuring Salman Khan have always been a hit among the audiences. However, this weekend, something that has not happened in the last 10 years of Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss has put the contestants to shame. Over the years we have seen Salman Khan losing his cool at the contestants for multiple reasons, however, hygiene was never one of them.
Watch the video.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Dec 29, 2019 at 1:35am PST
What do you think will Salman Khan do now? Be sure to let us know!
Also Read: Bigg Boss surprises Salman Khan for completing 10 years on the show, the actor gets emotional
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply