Anshula Kapoor turns a year older and the Kapoor clan gets together for celebration

Kapoor Khandaan’s favorite, Anshula Kapoor, has turned 27 and the family got together to celebrate her big day. Anshula has recently started her own foundation called Fan Kind where she helps raise funds while helping the biggest fans meet their favorite celebrities. Making her feel extremely special on her birthday, the entire family turned up with a lot of cakes!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Dec 28, 2019 at 11:05pm PST
Happiest birthday, Anshula!
Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as she wraps Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply