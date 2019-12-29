Gavin Rossdale And Gwen Stefani Are Both Living Happily Ever After

Everybody knows how happy Gwen Stefani is these days – five years ago she was heartbroken and filed for divorce after Gavin Rossdale cheated on her. Her current boyfriend Blake Shelton pulled her out of that low point and these days she’s in love again and on top of the world. As for Gavin, he’s not doing badly either. For the past year Gavin, 54, has been seeing Russian born Instagram model and aspiring actress, Natalie Golba, 28. She also happens to be a private chef, so Gavin has the best of both worlds…

