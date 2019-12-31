Parineeti Chopra is beating the Austria cold with hot chocolate! See photos

It sounds like a good life when you celebrate Christmas in Germany and ring in the New Year in Austria. Parineeti Chopra, who was in Germany a few days back and shared pretty pictures of her Christmas celebration from there, has jetted off to Austria already. A picturesque view and an enjoyable cold are all you need to make your year-end holiday special, and Pari has got it all!

Her Instagram feed speaks on her behalf. In one of the photos, she sits at what looks like a gorgeous cafe and sips some hot chocolate. "Hot chocolate with a view," she wrote. In another photo, the fireplace is all lit up while we can see glimpsed of the mountains in the backdrop.

View this post on Instagram

Hot chocolate with a view ❄️❤️☃️

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Dec 29, 2019 at 11:13pm PST

View this post on Instagram

“Light the fire within” – or something cheesy like that. ????

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Dec 30, 2019 at 5:23am PST

And then, she found some snow and switched to her heroine mode, albeit in her leather jacket! "Didn’t find a chiffon saree in my bag but I played some Yash ji songs in my head. Same no? ???? #YRFGirlForever," she wrote, sharing a photo of herself posing by a snow-clad mountain and a range of pine trees.

View this post on Instagram

Didn’t find a chiffon saree in my bag but I played some Yash ji songs in my head. Same no? ???? #YRFGirlForever

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Dec 30, 2019 at 10:24pm PST

Parineeti will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the The Girl On The Train, and Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results