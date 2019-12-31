Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai pole dances and grooves with Sidharth Shukla on New year’s eve

The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 will be getting together tonight to bring in the New Year. The house will be in a celebratory mood as the contestants who are locked inside the house disconnected from the world will be celebrating new year’s eve with each other.

On Monday's episode, host Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga are in the bottom three and one of them will get evicted at midnight.

On tonight's episode, Sunil Grover and Sunny Leone will be entering the house and entertaining the housemates and even play games with them.

Aaj hone wala hai total dhamaal, jab Putki aur Gutthi ki jodi karenge aap ko entertain! Dekhiye yeh #NewYear ka jashn, aaj raat 10.30 baje se! Anytime on @voot @Vivo_India @daburamlaindia @bharat.pe @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

In the promo of tonight's episode, we can see all the housemates dancing and having a good time. But what drew people's attention, was Rashami Desai's pole dance. The contestant can be seen attempting pole dance in a stunning black dress. Another surprising thing is that Rashami and Sidharth who have been at loggerheads since day one will be seen grooving together at the party.

Aaj hogi #BiggBoss ke saath New Year ki rangeen shaam???? So are you joining us in our New Year celebrations? Our party begins today at 10.30 PM! Anytime on @voot @Vivo_India @daburamlaindia @bharat.pe @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s episode, Sidharth Shukla was seen yelling at Rashami Desai for talking about their past on the show. Sidharth was also seen telling the housemates that it was Rashami who followed him to Goa. He also told Shefali Jariwala that Rashami and Arhaan are made for each other.

Also Read:Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai breaks down ahead of Arhaan Khan’s eviction

