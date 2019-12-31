Penn Badgley accidentally confirms season 3 of You

Penn Badgley, who rose to fame for his role as Dan Humprey in Gossip Girl, is currently starring in season 2 of Netflix's thriller, You. The first season of the series, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, came out last year and Penn's villainous role became the talk on the internet. As the season 2 is currently streaming on the platform, the actor accidentally revealed that we might get to see more of Joe Goldberg in future.

During the promotions, Penn Badgley accidentally revealed that the show might come back with another season. In this season, the actor is seen stalking yet another character Love Quinn, played by actor Victoria Pedretti. Speaking about the story to Entertainment Tonight, Penn said, "She doesn't appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn't appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn't appear to be the same kind of you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!"

"I literally know nothing about the third season," he added. When quizzed on the third season of the series and whether he is confirming it, he said, "Technically I can't… I mean, like, unofficially?"

You also stars Jenna Ortega, James Scully, and Ambyr Childers.

