CBFC passes Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak with ‘U’ certificate and Zero cuts

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), since 4-5 years, has become too conservative or regressive at times. A lot of unfair cuts have been enforced on certain films, which has led to numerous controversies over the years. But one can’t deny that there have been also instances when the CBFC has understood the intent behind a film and have not gone for any kind of censoring in such films, despite the presence of disturbing scenes or dialogues.

Chhapaak, one of the first films of 2020, is one such film that has escaped the wrath of CBFC. Starring Deepika Padukone, it tells the story of an acid attack survivor. The powerful trailer is laced with some scenes that can be difficult to sit through for audiences. However, thankfully, the CBFC understood the motive behind those scenes in this Meghna Gulzar-directed film. And surprisingly, they have passed the film without any cut. Moreover, it has also been awarded a ‘U’ certificate!

A source close to the project says, “Though Chhapaak releases on January 10, it was ready since a while and hence, the producers thought not to waste time and get the censor certificate soon. It would have also given them time to discuss with the CBFC, if they had raised objection to any part of the film. But to the pleasant surprise to the entire team, the CBFC members made it clear that there is no need for any kind of audio or visual cut in the film at all. Also, they felt that a film like this should be seen by all age groups. As a result, they immediately decided to give the film a ‘U’ rating.”

Chhapaak got the censor certificate on December 6, four days before its trailer was out. The total length of the film is 123 minutes.

Also Read: Meghna Gulzar’s decision to cast real acid attack survivors was welcomed by the entire team of Chhapaak

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results