Ramesh Sippy’s film Shimla Mirchi goes straight to OTT

While producers RSVP’s colourful musical extravaganza Bhangra Paa Le was wrongly being reported as going to the streaming platform, it is being released on January 3 in theatres across India, another talked-about film is not quite that lucky on the same Friday.
Unknown to anyone associated with the film the producers Viacom 18 have decided to release Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi, Sippy’s first directorial venture in 24 years, on Netflix. Neither the director nor the principal members of the cast Hema Malini and Rajkummar Rao were taken into confidence on the release platform.
A true gentleman, Ramesh Sippy has decided to stay quiet on the matter. All he will say is, “I am very proud of Shimla Mirchi, and I’m glad it’s finally being released. The platform and format of release is the producers’ decision.”
