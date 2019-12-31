Kajol says she would’ve chosen to do Tribhanga even if it was a theatrical release

Kajol is all set to make her digital debut in Renuka Shahane’s directorial, Tribhanga. The film is based on the lives of three women of different generations and is slated to release on Netflix in 2020. Starring Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi, this film is based on a dysfunctional family and the team has recently wrapped the shoot for the same.
Kajol will also be seen in Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior starring her husband, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.
