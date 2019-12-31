Varun Dhawan says he was inspired by Eminem

Varun Dhawan is all set to play the role of a dancer in Remo Dsouza’s Street Dancer 3D. The actor has had a keen interest in the art of dance. In the trailer, Varun Dhawan is seen showing off some kick-ass dance moves that are sure to leave you with a dropped jaw. Revolving around the India-Pakistan immigrants living abroad, this movie is expected to be the biggest dance movie India has ever seen.
Street Dancer 3D also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.
