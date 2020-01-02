Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan get together for the first lunch of 2020 in Gstaad, Switzerland!

It looks like all the biggies of Bollywood have headed to the snow-clad Gstaad in Switzerland to ring in the New Year in style. Varun Dhawan headed there with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and met with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. We also witnessed a Sui Dhaaga reunion when he caught up with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Adding to the list is now a Dishoom reunion as Jacqueline Fernandez met him with her family for the first lunch of 2020. The group of five is all smiling as they pose for a quick picture while waiting for their food. Jacqueline took to her Instagram to share the picture with the caption, “First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!”

Take a look at it.

First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!

On the professional front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Mrs. Serial Killer while Varun Dhawan will be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan.

