The first look of Ajay Devgn from Bhuj – The Pride Of India Out!

Ajay Devgn has got quite the lineup of films for the coming year and one of them includes Bhuj – The Pride Of India with Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. The film had an elaborate climax sequence shot a while ago and has been in the news since its announcement. With a star cast this strong, Bhuj – The Pride Of India is quite the one to look out for this Independence Day.
Take a look at it.
It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs
— Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020
Slated to release on August 14, Bhuj – The Pride Of India has raised the anticipation even more.
