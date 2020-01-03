Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal break down in tears at Chhapaak song launch

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is making the right noise, ever since it was announced. Based on the supremely inspiring true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Meghna Gulzar's film is one of the most touted releases of 2020. Deepika has started with the promotions already, and the title track was launched today.

Alongside Deepika, Laxmi also attended the event. The heart-touching number was performed live by composer Shankar Mahadevan at the event, and Laxmi could not hold back her tears. Deepika, while consoling her, also teared up. It was indeed an emotional moment for everyone present there! Watch the video below.

​Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as a journalist who eventually falls in love with Malti (Deepika's on-screen name) and becomes a part of her battle. Reportedly, Deepika is going to spend her 34th birthday with acid attack survivors of Lucknow and will also visit a cafe solely run by them. The film releases on January 10.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be also seen playing a brief part in Ranveer Singh's '83, as his on-screen wife. She is also gearing up to play Draupadi in Mahabharat, produced by Madhu Mantena.

