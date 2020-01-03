Are Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan planning on working together?

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan taking the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge right smack in the middle of the airport is still one of the coolest things we’ve seen. The two have now engaged on banter via their Instagram stories and we’re guessing that they will soon be seen in a project together. Kartik Aaryan has been dropping some serious hints.

It all started when Kartik took to his Instagram story to post a collage of an old picture of himself with Deepika Padukone and asked “Hai kisi director mein dum?” Deepika couldn’t help but ask why he chose those pictures. To which, Kartik replied with a reference to her iconic ‘Qainaat’ dialogue from Om Shaanti Om. Well, the hints and the fans all point in one direction that these two really need to reveal what they’re planning!

How would you like to see Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan star in a movie? Be sure to let us know.

