Are Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan planning on working together?

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan taking the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge right smack in the middle of the airport is still one of the coolest things we’ve seen. The two have now engaged on banter via their Instagram stories and we’re guessing that they will soon be seen in a project together. Kartik Aaryan has been dropping some serious hints.
How would you like to see Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan star in a movie? Be sure to let us know.
Also Read: When Deepika Padukone sewed Ranveer Singh’s pants in the middle of a concert!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply