Deepika Padukone’s Alberta Ferretti look for the Chhapaak Title Track launch is all things glam!

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been in the news since its announcement for all the right reasons. From Deepika’s look as Malti to the gripping trailer to her promotional outfits, everything regarding this project has been on-point. Deepika Padukone has expressed how special this project is for her on multiple occasions and has left no stone unturned to bring about a change in society.

Gracing the launch of the Chhapaak title track, Deepika Padukone looked like a diva dressed in an Alberta Ferretti outfit consisting of an off-shoulder frilled top paired with a boyfriend fit acid-washed denim. With earrings from Prerto and Minerali Store, Deepika rounded off her look with a sleek bun and smokey eyes for makeup. Take a look at the pictures of her ensemble styled by Shaleena Nathani.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 2, 2020 at 10:28pm PST

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10 with Meghna Gulzar as the director.

Also Read: From an all-white Balenciaga outfit to a vibrant Sabyasachi saree, Deepika Padukone shows she can sport any look like a queen!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results