Ajay Devgn reveals that he can never adapt to the Porn genre

Ajay Devgn has been part of the film industry for nearly 30 years now. From comedy to action to romance, the actor has played a variety of roles in different genres. However, in a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed one genre that he can never adapt to.

Ajay Devgn is currently promoting his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he will be seen playing the titular role. When the actor was asked if there was one genre he can never adapt to, Ajay Devgn, who is known for his wit, said, “Porn”. Kajol who was sitting beside Ajay Devgn burst into laughter at this answer.

The Singham actor was also asked if he ever left a movie through the interval, he said, “Yes, I have. In fact, I have even walked out of my own film.”

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, also stars Kajol as Tanhaji’s wife Savitribai, Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh and Luke Kenny As Emperor Akbar. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Directed by Om Raut, will release on January 10, 2020.

